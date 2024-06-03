Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754404
NewsIndia
CRIME AGAINST INDIANS IN US

23-Year-Old Indian Student Nitheesha Kandula Mysteriously Goes Missing In US

The latest in a long line of student-related incidents in the nation, a 23-year-old Indian student went missing in the US state of California last week.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

23-Year-Old Indian Student Nitheesha Kandula Mysteriously Goes Missing In US

New Delhi: The latest in a long line of student-related incidents in the nation, a 23-year-old Indian student went missing in the US state of California last week. The authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating the missing student. Nitheesha Kandula, a student at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), vanished on May 28, as per the police report. According to a post on X on Sunday, John Guttierez, Chief of Police at CSUSB, stated that she was last seen in Los Angeles and was reported missing on May 30.

Kandhula was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds (72.5 kg), with black hair and black eyes, according to police. According to the statement, she was possibly driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla with a California licence plate that was unknown in colour.

Police urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact authorities, saying, "Anyone with information is urged to contact the CSUSB Police Department at (909) 538-7777, or the LAPD's Southwest Division at (213) 485-2582."

Recent Incidents Of Crime Against Indians In US

Rupesh Chandra Chintakind, 26, an Indian student, was reported missing in Chicago last month. Earlier in April, a 25-year-old Indian student who had been missing since March was discovered dead in Cleveland, USA. Mohammad Abdul Arfath, originally from Nacharam, Hyderabad, moved to the United States in May of last year to pursue a Masters in Information Technology at Cleveland University.

Amarnath Ghosh, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, was fatally shot in St. Louis, Missouri, in March. Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was discovered dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5.

On February 2, Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, was seriously injured during an assault outside a Washington restaurant.

In January, Akul Dhawan, an 18-year-old University of Illinois student, was discovered unconscious outside a campus building. Investigations revealed that he died of hypothermia, with authorities determining that acute alcohol intoxication and prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures played a significant role in his death.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?