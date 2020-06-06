हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

25-year-old civilian shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Baramulla district

Meanwhile, police and army have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.   

25-year-old civilian shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Baramulla district
Representational image

Baramulla: A 25-year-old civilian was shot dead by unknown terrorists on Saturday (June 6, 2020) in Bomai village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. 

IGP Kashmir said, “Terrorists fired upon Danish Manzoor, s/o Manzoor Ahmad Najar, r/o Eidepora Bomai aged about 25 years. The family brought him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.”

A police official informed that Danish was shot near Edipora Bomai in Zainageer, while he was on his way to home. 

Danish was reportedly a driver by profession. 

Meanwhile, police and army have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. 

Search operations in the area were on at the time of filing the report.

Jammu and KashmirBaramullaTerroristEdipora BomaiZainageer
