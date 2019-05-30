291 cadets pass out of National Defence Academy; Sandeep Koranga, Divyam Dwivedi, SKS Chauhan top

National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, witnessed the Passing Out Parade of its 136th Course on Thursday when 291 cadets graduated from the elite tri-services training academy. Out of the 291 NDA cadets, 218 were from Army, 34 Navy and 39 Indian Air Force while 15 were from the friendly foreign countries Afghanistan, Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea.

NDA Divisional Cadet Captain Sandeep Koranga won the President's Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. Battalion Cadet Adjutant Divyam Dwivedi was awarded Silver Medal for securing the second position while Battalion Cadet Captain SKS Chauhan won the Bronze Medal for coming third. Kilo Squadron bagged the prestigious "Chiefs of Staff Banner" for being the Champion Squadron.

The NDA cadets, dressed smartly in their white summer uniform, passed through the portals of the prestigious Khetrapal Parade Ground in the presence of IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade. Addressing the cadets, ACM Dhanoa said that modern warfare had become extremely hi-tech with massive technological advancements.

IAF Sukhoi SU-30 MKI fighters and Sarang Helicopter Aerobatic team flew over the ground to the delight of the parents and relatives of the cadets during the Passing Out Parade

On Wednesday, the NDA cadets were conferred degrees from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). While Battalion Cadet Adjutant K Sahu won the Commandant's Silver Medal and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Trophy for securing the first position in Science stream, Battalion Cadet Captain SKS Chauhan got the Commandant's Silver Medal and the CNS Trophy for standing first in Computer Science stream. Battalion Cadet Captain A Kumar bagged the Commandant's Silver Medal and the CAS Trophy for securing the first position in the Arts stream. Cadet DS Deo won the Commandants' Silver Medal for standing first in B Tech (till the third year of course).

The first batch of B Tech, comprising 32 naval cadets, also received training completion certificate of three years and will be conferred with the degrees after the completion of balance one year of pre-commissioning training at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. The Army cadets will join the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun for one year of pre-commissioning training while the Air Force cadets will join the Air Force Academy, Dundigul.