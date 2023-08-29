3-Day 'Lockdown' Announced In Delhi For G-20 Summit; Check Full Details Here

To ensure the safe and peaceful organisation of key G20 events, the Delhi government has announced a three-day lockdown in Delhi. The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days — September 9-10 — at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year. While Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements in the national capital, the government also announced the closure of business establishments.

Office of Labour Commissioner, Delhi government, today issued a notice that all shops, commercial and business establishments in New Delhi district from Sept 8th to 10th remain closed and grant paid holiday to employees or workers, in view of G20 summit.

"The G-20 summit 2023 will be held in Delhi from 08/09/2023 to 10/09/2023, which will be attended by various Heads of States, Heads of Goverment including EU, invitee guest countries and Heads of International Organizations," said the Addtional Labour Commissioner in its statement. The statement further said, "In view of the magnitude of this event and the logistical arrangements involved, General Administration Department, GNCTD has issued notification dated 24/08/2023 for public holidays from 08/09/2023 to 10/09/2023."



The employees of private sector will be three days paid holiday from September 8 to 10. However, it's pertinent to mention that the 'lockdown' holiday will be applicable only in the New Delhi district of the national capital and establishments in the other districts will function as usual.

G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues. It was upgraded to the level of Heads of State or Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the “premier forum for international economic cooperation”. The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.