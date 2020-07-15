3 dead, three rescued alive after building collapses in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

At least three people died and three were rescued alive after a building collapsed at Chhukhuwala in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Wednesday (July 15).

Some people got injured and it is feared that some are trapped inside the rubble of the collapsed building. Teams of national Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation. Injured have been sent to hospital.

" NDRF team rushed to building collapse site at Chhukhuwala, Dehradun and did search and rescue operation with local SDRF. 3 rescued alive and 3 dead bodies retrieved. Operation on," Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF told ANI.