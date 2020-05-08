3,390 new coronavirus cases and 103 deaths in 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 count at 56342, death toll 1886

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

New Delhi: With a surge of 3,390 new coronavirus cases and 103 new fatalities, India’s the total tally of novel COVID-19 stood at 56,342 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Of the total cases, 37,916 are active cases while 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

‘’A total of 16,593 though have recovered as India undergoes the third phase of the nation-wide lockdown. The total tally also includes 111 foreign nationals and one migrated patient,’’ the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry further stated that the rate of recovery from the COVID-19 infection is 29.35%.

Here’s the state-wise breakup of coronavirus cases in India

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		 Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 1847 780 38
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
4 Assam 54 34 1
5 Bihar 550 246 5
6 Chandigarh 135 21 1
7 Chhattisgarh 59 38 0
8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0
9 Delhi 5980 1931 66
10 Goa 7 7 0
11 Gujarat 7012 1709 425
12 Haryana 625 260 7
13 Himachal Pradesh 46 38 2
14 Jammu and Kashmir 793 335 9
15 Jharkhand 132 41 3
16 Karnataka 705 366 30
17 Kerala 503 474 4
18 Ladakh 42 17 0
19 Madhya Pradesh 3252 1231 193
20 Maharashtra 17974 3301 694
21 Manipur 2 2 0
22 Meghalaya 12 10 1
23 Mizoram 1 0 0
24 Odisha 219 62 2
25 Puducherry 9 6 0
26 Punjab 1644 149 28
27 Rajasthan 3427 1596 97
28 Tamil Nadu 5409 1547 37
29 Telengana 1123 650 29
30 Tripura 65 2 0
31 Uttarakhand 61 39 1
32 Uttar Pradesh 3071 1250 62
33 West Bengal 1548 364 151
Total number of confirmed cases in India 56342* 16540 1886
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Maharashtra continues at the top of the tally with 17,974 cases and 694 fatalities, while 3,301 people were cured in the state. It is followed by Gujarat with 7,012 cases and 425 deaths and 1,709 recovered.

There are at least 5,980 cases in the national capital with 1,931 recoveries and 66 deaths. Other states which saw an increased number of cases are Tamil Nadu (5,409), Rajasthan (3,427), Madhya Pradesh (3,252) and Uttar Pradesh (3,071).

States which have reported more than thousand cases are Andhra Pradesh (1,847), Punjab (1,644), West Bengal (1,548) and Telangana (1,123).

While Goa continues to be Corona-free, in the Northeast it is Tripura that surpassed Assam and now has 65 cases as Assam reported 54 cases. Other NE states that have reported COVID-19 cases are Meghalaya (12) Manipur (2), Mizoram (1) and Arunachal Pradesh (1).

CoronavirusCOVID-19IndiaHealth MinistryIndia COVID-19 update
