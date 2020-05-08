3,390 new coronavirus cases and 103 deaths in 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 count at 56342, death toll 1886

New Delhi: With a surge of 3,390 new coronavirus cases and 103 new fatalities, India’s the total tally of novel COVID-19 stood at 56,342 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Of the total cases, 37,916 are active cases while 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.
‘’A total of 16,593 though have recovered as India undergoes the third phase of the nation-wide lockdown. The total tally also includes 111 foreign nationals and one migrated patient,’’ the Health Ministry said.
The Ministry further stated that the rate of recovery from the COVID-19 infection is 29.35%.
Here’s the state-wise breakup of coronavirus cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1847
|780
|38
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|54
|34
|1
|5
|Bihar
|550
|246
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|135
|21
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|38
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|5980
|1931
|66
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|7012
|1709
|425
|12
|Haryana
|625
|260
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|46
|38
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|793
|335
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|132
|41
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|705
|366
|30
|17
|Kerala
|503
|474
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|17
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3252
|1231
|193
|20
|Maharashtra
|17974
|3301
|694
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|219
|62
|2
|25
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1644
|149
|28
|27
|Rajasthan
|3427
|1596
|97
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|5409
|1547
|37
|29
|Telengana
|1123
|650
|29
|30
|Tripura
|65
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|61
|39
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3071
|1250
|62
|33
|West Bengal
|1548
|364
|151
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|56342*
|16540
|1886
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Maharashtra continues at the top of the tally with 17,974 cases and 694 fatalities, while 3,301 people were cured in the state. It is followed by Gujarat with 7,012 cases and 425 deaths and 1,709 recovered.
There are at least 5,980 cases in the national capital with 1,931 recoveries and 66 deaths. Other states which saw an increased number of cases are Tamil Nadu (5,409), Rajasthan (3,427), Madhya Pradesh (3,252) and Uttar Pradesh (3,071).
States which have reported more than thousand cases are Andhra Pradesh (1,847), Punjab (1,644), West Bengal (1,548) and Telangana (1,123).
While Goa continues to be Corona-free, in the Northeast it is Tripura that surpassed Assam and now has 65 cases as Assam reported 54 cases. Other NE states that have reported COVID-19 cases are Meghalaya (12) Manipur (2), Mizoram (1) and Arunachal Pradesh (1).