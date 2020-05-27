हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

3543 Shramik Special trains transported 48 lakh passengers to their home states in 26 days: Indian Railways
New Delhi: Ministry of Railways on Wednesday (May 27) said that Indian Railways has operationalized as many 3543 Shramik Special trains across the country till today, transporting around 48 lakhs passengers to their home states in 26 days, according to an official statement.

It said, "As on 27th May 2020, a total of 3543 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. On 26.05.2020, 255 Shramik Specials were originated. Till now, around 48 lacs migrants have been transported through Shramik Special Trains in 26 days."

Notably, these 3543 Shramik Special trains were originated from various states. The top five states/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (946), Maharashtra (677), Punjab (377), Uttar Pradesh (243), and Bihar (215).

"These “Shramik Special” trains were terminated in various states across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1392), Bihar (1123), Jharkhand (156), Madhya Pradesh (119), Odisha (123)," the statement said.

IRCTC has distributed more than 78 lakh free meals and over 1.10 crore water bottles to travelling migrants.

In addition to Shramik specials, Railways are also running 15 pairs of special trains connecting New Delhi and plans to start 200 more timetabled trains on 1st June.

The ministry gave this information in the wake of Union Home Ministry's order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places by special trains. 

Indian Railways is operating “Shramik Special” trains form 1st May 2020.

