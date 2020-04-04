387 arrested, 52 vehicles seized in West Bengal for lockdown violation

Kolkata: As many as 387 people have been arrested and 52 vehicles seized across West Bengal for violating the coronavirus lockdown restriction, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, 53 FIRs have also been registered over the same. "To enforce the coronavirus lockdown, 387 people have been arrested, 52 vehicles seized and 53 FIRs filed during the last 24 hours," police said.

So far, as many as 58 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in India climbed to 2,902 on Saturday morning. At least 68 people have lost their lives owing to the virus.