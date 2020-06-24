4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Mizoram, fourth since Sunday

New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter scale rocked Mizoram at 08:02 am on Wednesday. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS) the epicentre was 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai.

The northeastern state of Mizoram has witnessed four earthquakes since Sunday.

Yesterday at 7.17 pm, a quake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit southern Mizoram`s Lunglei district. The tremor was at 25 km depth of the earth and lasted for a few seconds.

On Monday, a moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook eastern Mizoram`s Champhai area and other adjoining northeastern states bordering Myanmar, damaging damage to buildings and important installations.

Mizoram had also experienced an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale on Sunday afternoon (at 4.16 pm).

Meanwhile, seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world. In 1897, a Shillong-epicentre quake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale had hit the area. In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale had altered the course of the Brahmaputra river.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Minister Jitendra Singh spoke with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and offered all possible help from the Centre.