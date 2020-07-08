4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

NEW DELHI: A 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the Andaman Islands on Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude:4.4, occurred on:08-07-2020, 05:19:29 IST, Lat:11.68 N & Long: 93.38 E, at the depth of 150 km in the Andaman Islands.

The moderate intensity earthquake occurred in the sea near Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to it.

There are no reports of any casualty as of now.

On June 10, last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale had jolted Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 2.17 am.

The National Center for Seismology informed that the epicenter of the earthquake was 110 kilometers north-west of Diglipur.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 110 km north-west of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar at 2.17 hours today," National Center for Seismology said.

No casualty was reported due to the quake.