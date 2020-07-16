हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Rajkot in Gujarat, 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Assam's Karimganj

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Rajkot in Gujarat at 7:40 am on Thursday (July 16). According to National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of earthwquake was 22 km Southwest of Rajkot. The quake hit at a depth of more than 10 kilometres, the agency said

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Rajkot in Gujarat, 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Assam&#039;s Karimganj

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Rajkot in Gujarat at 7:40 am on Thursday (July 16). According to National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of earthwquake was 22 km Southwest of Rajkot. The quake hit at a depth of more than 10 kilometres, the agency said

National Center for Seismology, the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country, also said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Karimganj in Assam at 7:57 am on Thursday.

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Longleng District in Nagaland on Tuesday (July 14). According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the moderate earthquake hit around 8:32 am.

Earthquake Rajkot Gujarat Assam
