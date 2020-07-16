4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Rajkot in Gujarat, 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Assam's Karimganj

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Rajkot in Gujarat at 7:40 am on Thursday (July 16). According to National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of earthwquake was 22 km Southwest of Rajkot. The quake hit at a depth of more than 10 kilometres, the agency said

National Center for Seismology, the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country, also said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Karimganj in Assam at 7:57 am on Thursday.

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Longleng District in Nagaland on Tuesday (July 14). According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the moderate earthquake hit around 8:32 am.