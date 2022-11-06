4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand; mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Tehri in Uttarakhand on Sunday (Nov 6) at 8:33 AM according to the National Center for Seismology. According to reports, mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yKe188oYKK@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/fVmaobLVlM — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 6, 2022

(Further details awaited)