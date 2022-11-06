topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand; mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

The earthquake tremors were felt in several areas of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning as per reports.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand; mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Tehri in Uttarakhand on Sunday (Nov 6) at 8:33 AM according to the National Center for Seismology. According to reports, mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.

 

(Further details awaited)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?