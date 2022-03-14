हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen

4 Bangladeshi nationals, allegedly associated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, sent to custody: Police

Four Bangladeshi nationals, arrested in Bhopal on Sunday, have been sent to police custody for 14 days, news agency ANI reported today.

All four have been sent to police custody for 14 days. (Representational)

Four Bangladeshi nationals, arrested in Bhopal on Sunday, have been sent to police custody for 14 days, news agency ANI reported today. As per Madhya Pradesh ATS, accused are allegedly associated with terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and are involved in preparing a remote base for sleeper cells.

Further inputs awaited

Tags:
Jamaat-ul-MujahideenBangladesh nationals arrested in Madhya PradeshBangladeshi arrests in Bhopal
