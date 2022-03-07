4 Jaish-e-Mohammad associates arrested in J&K's Awantipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a terror module of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Awantipora district. The police has arrested four JeM associates in the operation.

The four terror associates have been identified as Umar Farooq Dar, Soraj Manzoor Malik, Irshad Ahmad Lone and Afnan Javeed Khan of Shahbad.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that these arrested terror associates were involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms/ammunition to the terrorists Umais and Abdul Rahman Jaat.

