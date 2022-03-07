हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jaish-e-Mohammad Associate Arrested

4 Jaish-e-Mohammad associates arrested in J&K's Awantipora

The four terror associates have been identified as Umar Farooq Dar, Soraj Manzoor Malik, Irshad Ahmad Lone and Afnan Javeed Khan of Shahbad.

4 Jaish-e-Mohammad associates arrested in J&K's Awantipora
Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a terror module of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Awantipora district. (Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a terror module of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Awantipora district. The police has arrested four JeM associates in the operation.

The four terror associates have been identified as Umar Farooq Dar, Soraj Manzoor Malik, Irshad Ahmad Lone and Afnan Javeed Khan of Shahbad.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that these arrested terror associates were involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms/ammunition to the terrorists Umais and Abdul Rahman Jaat.

