4-year-old girl dies after accidentally pouring hot water on herself in Indore

Indore: A four-year-old girl named Ritika died on Friday due to severe burn by accidentally pouring hot water on herself while she was going to take bath. Ritika's mother Pinky had poured hot water on a tub and went to bring cold water to normalize it. In the meantime, the 4-year-old innocent reached the bathroom and poured a mug full of hot water on herself which led to grievous burns in half of her body.

After knowing of the incident Pinky immediately sought neighbors' help and admitted Ritika to MYH hospital in Indore. Ritika died on the third day of her treatment. Her father Rampal Golkar, is a watchman by profession and also does workmanship. Rampal and Pinky also have a two and a half-year-old son Ankit who was playing outside the house when the incident took place. Originally Rampal is the resident of Khargone district in Indore.

Banganga police said that the incident took place on Wednesday (January 8) in the Karol Bagh area. After post mortem, the police handed over Ritika's body to the family members.

Explaining the incident in detail the police informed that Ritika was playing inside the house when her mother called her to take bath. Ritika went to the bathroom and not finding her mother their poured hot water on herself and screamed loudly. Hearing her voice Pinky rushed inside the bathroom and found her skin burnt and immediately took measures.

However, the police have registered FIR and is further investigating the matter.