5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks northeast India, epicentre in Mizoram

New Delhi: An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit the northeast region of India at around 4.16 pm on Sunday (June 21, 2020) with Mizoram's Aizawl district as the epicentre.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the epicentre was 25 km east northeast (ENE) of Aizawl in Mizoram. The quake was recorded at a depth of 35 km.

The tremors were felt in the neighbouring states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram, though no casuality has been reported.

While, another earthquake of 2.6 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district today. According to the NCS, the epicentre was 61km West of Rajouri.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, several cities have been rocked by a series of low-intensity eargthquakes including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Gujarat.

On June 19, a low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.3-magnitude had hit 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak in Haryana at a depth of 5 kilometres. It was the second consecutive earthquake after an earthquake measuring 2.1 on Richter scale occurred at 4.18 am on Thursday.

On June 16, an earthquake of moderate-intensity measuring 3.9-magnitude on the Richter Scale rocked Jammu and Kashmir which was the second earthquake to hit the union territory on Tuesday and fourth in the last 24 hours.