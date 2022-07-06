5 Easy Steps To Convert PDF Files to PDF QR Codes

A portable document format (PDF) saves documents that can't be modified but can still be shared or printed. This makes the document consistent to whatever device or version you're viewing the file from.

PDFs are generally safe and shareable on almost any platform. However, the risk of being corrupted is always a possibility.

PDF QR codes can be a helpful tool to distribute documents even on print media, without the risk of being corrupted. The great news is, it's extremely easy to convert PDF into QR codes with a free QR Code generator online.

How to convert PDF documents into a QR code

Converting PDF documents into a QR code can be done in just a few minutes. Of course, the process may differ depending on which website you go to. But generally, it includes:

Step 1: Visiting a free QR Code generator online

To convert PDF documents into a QR code, simply go to a trusted QR code generator with a range of advanced features. This way, you can do different tweaks to your QR codes with ease.

QRTIGER offers a wide range of functionalities which can help you personalize your QR code according to your preferences.

It can also help you track your progress on how your PDF QR code is performing.

Step 2: Select the file to convert

Once you're on the landing page, you can select the file to convert. This may also be visible on the menu. Click upload and wait for the file to convert in a short while.

Step 3: Generate the QR code

Once the upload is finished, click generate the QR code. This may take from a few seconds to several minutes depending on how big the file size is. This may vary if the documents have pictures, clippings, and other multimedia files.

After the QR code generation is finished, you can simply select download to save it in your local storage files. Or, you can customize it further to make it more personalized or on-brand.

Step 4: Personalize your QR code

Another great thing with most free qr code generators for pdf is that it gives you the option to customize your QR code.

For brands, this can be detrimental because it allows you to have a personality even in the smallest of details. You can easily add a logo and call-to-action, or customize colors and data patterns.

Step 5: Distribute the QR code

Once you're done with every step, all you need to do is disseminate these QR codes.

If you also need to track the number of scans, where people have scanned, and the devices they used, you can also go to the best free qr code generator and see the following information.

Can you edit the document after a QR code is released?

You can't edit PDFs — that's how they're designed after all. What you can edit is the raw file, and then save it into a PDF after.

If you generated a dynamic QR code, you can also edit the information within the code. You can replace the PDF document that will show whenever the QR code is scanned. This is possible even when you don't replace the code

In comparison, a static QR code doesn't let you replace any information within the code. If you want to change anything, you need to generate a new code, which may be a hassle for some people.

What are the benefits of using QR codes for PDF documents?

While PDF documents are mostly used for students, there are plenty of other uses for generating QR codes for PDF files. Here are some of them.

Manuals and instructions

Some instructional materials and manuals can be too long for some products. Brands can print these materials on paper, but it is always easy to misplace them.

By putting QR codes on the products themselves, people can always go back and refer to these instructions whenever they need them.

Brochures, flyers, and e-books

Print materials are also catching up in the digital space. While it's always handy to have a printed copy of brochures, flyers, and e-books, making them digital through QR codes allows people to access them simply on their phones.

Online classes

As mentioned, the academe benefits greatly from QR codes for PDF documents. Especially amid the pandemic, it's an effective way to distribute materials and reviewers for your students.

Personal agendas for conferences

Online meetings and conferences have also become more common with the pandemic. The best way to distribute agendas and review materials for these conferences is through QR codes for PDF documents.

Participants can simply scan them during the conference.

Why use QR codes for PDF files?

As mentioned, PDF documents are generally shareable with almost everyone. The size is also compressed, so it's easy to transfer across different devices.

So, why use QR codes for PDF documents? Here's why.

Generate QR codes for multiple files

If you run an ad campaign that requires you to share multiple files, using QR codes allows sharing them all at once. Plus, you can also edit the files as needed if you chose a dynamic QR code.

This just gives you more flexibility in your campaigns.

Better tracking of QR code scans

A very important part of running ad campaigns is tracking their performance. The great news is, most free dynamic qr code generators have a built-in feature where you can track the number of scans, the locations where people have scanned, and the devices they’ve used.

Enhancing customer experience

QR codes have plenty of uses for enhancing customer experience like menus for restaurants, feedback forms for your products and services, and even as an online flyer for your new releases.

This improves the customer experience, instead of handing out papers that most people just throw out.

Learn more about QR codes for PDF forms with a FREE QR Code Generator

Aside from PDF documents, there are plenty of file types that you can convert into a QR code. From images to music files, you can generate a code in just a few simple steps.

(Above mentioned article is Sponsored Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)