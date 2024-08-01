Advertisement
KANWAR YATRA PILGRIMAGE

5 Kanwar Yatra Pilgrims Killed As High-Tension Wire Falls On Vehicle In Jharkhand

The pilgrims, who were returning from the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, encountered the accident when their vehicle struck an electricity pole. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
5 Kanwar Yatra Pilgrims Killed As High-Tension Wire Falls On Vehicle In Jharkhand A Kanwariya (Lord Shiva devotee) carry pots filled with water collected from Ganga river during the Kanwar Yatra in the ongoing Sawan month. (Picture source: ANI)

At least five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were killed and three others injured on Thursday morning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. The fatalities and injuries occurred when their vehicles encountered a high-tension wire. 

The incident took place at Tam Tam Tola in the Balumath police station area around 3 am. The pilgrims, who were returning from the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, encountered the accident when their vehicle struck an electricity pole. 

The accident caused the high-tension wire to fall onto the vehicle. The injured individuals have been hospitalised.

