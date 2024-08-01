5 Kanwar Yatra Pilgrims Killed As High-Tension Wire Falls On Vehicle In Jharkhand

At least five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were killed and three others injured on Thursday morning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. The fatalities and injuries occurred when their vehicles encountered a high-tension wire.

The incident took place at Tam Tam Tola in the Balumath police station area around 3 am. The pilgrims, who were returning from the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, encountered the accident when their vehicle struck an electricity pole.

The accident caused the high-tension wire to fall onto the vehicle. The injured individuals have been hospitalised.