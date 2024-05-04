Terrorists opened fire on two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, injuring five security personnel, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. According to reports, the attack occurred near Shashidhar in the evening as the vehicles were on their way to Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area. Five soldiers were injured, with two of them in critical condition.

They were taken to the hospital, according to officials.Army and police reinforcements have been dispatched to the area, and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched to locate and neutralise the terrorists, according to officials. More details awaited.

This is a developing story.