Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2746722
NewsIndia
J&K TERROR ATTACK

5 Soldiers Injured, 2 Critical As Terrorists Open Fire On Secuirty Vehicles In J-K's Poonch

Terrorists opened fire on two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, injuring five security personnel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 04, 2024, 08:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

5 Soldiers Injured, 2 Critical As Terrorists Open Fire On Secuirty Vehicles In J-K's Poonch

Terrorists opened fire on two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, injuring five security personnel, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. According to reports, the attack occurred near Shashidhar in the evening as the vehicles were on their way to Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area. Five soldiers were injured, with two of them in critical condition.

They were taken to the hospital, according to officials.Army and police reinforcements have been dispatched to the area, and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched to locate and neutralise the terrorists, according to officials. More details awaited.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is threatening to kill Hari Narayan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi will only play 'safe'!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jitu Patwari Imarti controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Governor V/s Mamata government in Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 'Special reporting' on World Press Freedom Day
DNA Video
DNA: What did India explain to Pakistan in UN?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'bulldozer' in 'stronghold' of Mulayam family
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'infiltration' in India's elections!
DNA Video
DNA: TMC leader Humayun's statement is not 'Vote Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?