Maharashtra politics: Uddhav Thackeray, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, whose MVA government recently collapsed after a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde along with 40 other Sena leaders, is now reaching out to party workers and wings to save Shiv Sena. According to the Times of India, in reaction to the power twist in Maharashtra, Thackeray has sought 50 lakh loyalty affidavits from all the Shiv Sena workers across the country to prove their determination toward the party constitution and its founding father Bal Thackeray. Shiv Sena district heads have been given the responsibility to collect the affidavits from the workers in their respective regions within a few days, the media reports said.

As per the media reports, the move aims to prevent Eknath Shinde and his camp to claim control over Shiv Sena, which was founded by his father Bal Thackeray.

Thackeray’s move came as he lost the Maharashtra Assembly floor test to Eknath Shinde, who is now the chief minister of the state after many of his MPs switched sides.

Later, Eknath Shinde claimed that as most Sena MLAs are with him, the real Shiv Sena lies with his fraction. Thackeray, on the other hand, moved to disqualify the rebel MLAs from the party. The Supreme Court is currently hearing the petition filed by both the camps questioning the disqualification of the rebel MLAs as well as the Thackeray fraction.

Aaditya Thackeray vows to re-build Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that he is setting out to build the party organisation afresh and added that the current Eknath Shinde government would collapse soon as it was formed "illegally".

He was speaking at the launch of his three-day 'Shiv Samvad Yatra' in Bhiwandi town in the Thane district, where he received a rousing welcome from his supporters.

Speaking at the rally, Aaditya said, "I am embarking on this yatra and come to Bhiwandi to get the blessings of people. I have set out to build the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra afresh."