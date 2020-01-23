5,000 more Shaheen Baghs will come across country in next 10 days, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday (January 22) said that 5,000 more anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest sites like Shaheen Bagh will come up across the country in next ten days.

Azad made the statement while addressing a massive gathering of women who are protesting against CAA and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh since December 15, 2019.

The young leader said that the CAA, which has been passed by both the Houses of Parliament, is a "black law" and will divide the people of the country on religious lines. "I congratulate those who have participated in this protest. This is not just a political agitation. We have to save the Constitution and unity of the nation," Azad said.

He lauded the women protesters for continuing with their protest despite the bone-chilling winter in Delhi. The protesters were spotted singing Faiz Ahmed Faiz's Urdu poem 'Hum Dekhnege' before the arrival of Bhim Army chief.

Azad held the Constitution in his hand during his speech and said, "I promise you that in next days there will be at least 5,000 Shaheen Baghs across the country".

The Bhim Army chief visited Shaheen Bagh after Delhi's Tis Hazari Court modified the conditions imposed on him while granting him bail. It may be recalled that Azad was arrested in December 2019 for giving "inflammatory speeches" during an anti-CAA protest at Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid.

Azad has been allowed by the court to visit Delhi for medical reasons and election purposes but directed him to register his presence to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Fatehpur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur every Saturday for four weeks.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.