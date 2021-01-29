हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

5th Act East Forum meet: India, Japan review infra projects in northeast

India and Japan on Thursday review a number of infra projects being assisted by Tokyo at the 5th joint meeting of the 2 countries at the Act East Forum(AEF). The forum came into existence in 2017 and is co-chaired by Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Japanese envoy to India Suzuki Satoshi.

5th Act East Forum meet: India, Japan review infra projects in northeast
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Japanese envoy to India Suzuki Satoshi at 5th Act East Forum (Pic by MEA)

New Delhi: India and Japan on Thursday reviewed a number of infra projects being assisted by Tokyo at the 5th joint meeting of the two countries at the Act East Forum (AEF).

The forum came into existence in 2017 and is co-chaired by Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Japanese envoy to India Suzuki Satoshi.

In the meeting areas as road connectivity, health (including water and sanitation), forest conservation, and people-to-people exchanges were covered for further collaborations. A Japanese embassy release said, "Japan attaches a great importance to the cooperation for the development of India’s North East, anchored by its historical ties, trust, and friendship", additionally saying that Tokyo is "proud to have been a partner with the people of North East in their aspirations for a better and sustainable future".

India-Japan Act East Forum has become a platform under which India’s "Act East Policy” and Japan’s vision for a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific” converge.

During the meet, FS Shringla said, "The AEF has proved to be an effective platform to facilitate connectivity and developmental projects and coordinate their implementation. I am happy to note that all stakeholders are constructively engaging together to achieve the objectives of the forum as set out by our leaders."

During the meet, the Indian side called for further momentum for the smart city project in Kohima, JIT Nagarbera, and specifically in healthcare 3 projects--establishment of 4000 bedded teaching hospital in Kohima, super-specialty cancer and research center in Mizoram, and strengthening of the health system and excellence of medical education in Assam.

Both sides have agreed to finalize work on SDINE--or India Japan initiative for sustainable development of the northeast region of India and this is expected to be taken up during the next India japan annual summit at PM levels.

Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) stands at over Rs 1600 cr in India's northeast. The projects are present in 7 north-eastern states--Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland. The projects include Guwahati sewerage projects, Sikkim major district roads projects.

