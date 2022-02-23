हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
snowfall

6 persons go missing between J&K's Anantnag and Kishtwar amid heavy snowfall

Amid heavy snowfall predictions, six persons on Tuesday had started the journey by foot through Margan Top, a high mountain pass that connects Warwan Valley in Kishtwar district with the Anantnag district. 

6 persons go missing between J&amp;K&#039;s Anantnag and Kishtwar amid heavy snowfall
Representational image

Srinagar: Six persons on their way home to remote village Warwan of Kishtwar went missing somewhere near Margan Top in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. There is no trace of them since they made the last call to family members almost 24 hours from Margan Top, Jammu and Kashmir authorities said on Wednesday (February 23).

Amid heavy snowfall predictions, six persons had started the journey by foot through Margan Top, a high mountain pass which connects Warwan Valley in Kishtwar district with the Anantnag district, on Tuesday but when they reached heavy snowfall started.

An official said, “It has been around 24 hours since they made their last call from Margan Top but haven't reached their respective homes till now.”

Both district administrations of Anantnag and Kishtwar are continuously in touch and special teams of disaster management and army are tracing the missing persons. However, no clue about these people has come up till now. Notably, Kashmir has been witnessing the season's heaviest snowfall since yesterday. 

