Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Kashmir, flights cancelled, National Highway closed

Srinagar: The fresh snowfall in the Kashmir valley has disrupted normal life, affecting air traffic, road connectivity and electricity. The Jammu and Kashmir National Highway has been closed for traffic after the fresh snowfall led to landslides. All the flights from and coming to Srinagar airport have been cancelled.

''All flights of SpiceJet Airlines have also been cancelled. There is no improvement in weather,'' said Director, Srinagar Airport on Wednesday (February 23).

The train service from Baramulla to Banihal has also been stopped due to the heavy snowfall. The Highways leading from Srinagar to other districts are closed too as the government is clearing the snow from the roads.

The snowfall also caused major damage to the transmission lines and poles leading to power cut across the valley, especially Srinagar. The power department has said that 60 percent damage occurred to the transmission lines across the Kashmir Valley.

''65% system is down. Load around 400 megawatts. Restoration work is going on and expected to restore 800-900 MW by evening.'' said Chief Engineer, KPDCL.

The heavy snowfall also damaged many houses across the Kashmir Valley. A family of six members was rescued by the administration when their house collapsed due to the snowfall in Tangmarg Aharbal area of Kulgam district. They were shifted to a safer place later.

All the exams scheduled for today by colleges, universities and institutes were postponed. The administration also issued helpline numbers for every district.

Live TV