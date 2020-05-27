6387 new coronavirus cases and 170 deaths in past 24 hours: India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 1,51,767

New Delhi: With 6387 new coronavirus cases and 170 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 1,51,767 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,337, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 83,004, while 64,425 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 42.45 per cent patients have recovered so far," the health ministry said. The total confirmed cases also include foreigners.

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 3171 2009 57 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 4 Assam 616 62 4 5 Bihar 2983 900 13 6 Chandigarh 266 187 4 7 Chhattisgarh 361 79 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 14465 7223 288 10 Goa 67 28 0 11 Gujarat 14821 7139 915 12 Haryana 1305 824 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 247 67 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1759 833 24 15 Jharkhand 426 175 4 16 Karnataka 2283 748 44 17 Kerala 963 542 6 18 Ladakh 53 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 7024 3689 305 20 Maharashtra 54758 16954 1792 21 Manipur 39 4 0 22 Meghalaya 15 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Nagaland 4 0 0 25 Odisha 1517 733 7 26 Puducherry 46 12 0 27 Punjab 2106 1918 40 28 Rajasthan 7536 4171 170 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 30 Tamil Nadu 17728 9342 127 31 Telengana 1991 1284 57 32 Tripura 207 165 0 33 Uttarakhand 401 64 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 6548 3698 170 35 West Bengal 4009 1486 283 Cases being reassigned to states 4013 Total# 151767 64426 4337 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Of the 170 deaths reported since Tuesday morning, 97 were in Maharashtra, 27 in Gujarat, 12 in Delhi, nine in Tamil Nadu, five each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, three in Rajasthan and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 4,337 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,792 deaths followed by Gujarat with 915 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 305, Delhi with 288, West Bengal with 283, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh with 170 each, Tamil Nadu with 127 and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 57 deaths each.

The death toll reached 44 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 24 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana 17?deaths while Bihar has registered 13 deaths and Odisha seven deaths.

Kerala has reported six deaths, Himachal Pradesh five, while Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each so far.

Meghalaya has reported one COVID-19 fatality so far, the ministry data said. According to the ministry's website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.