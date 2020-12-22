7,031 units of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sold in first month since launch; become 2nd best selling RE

New Delhi: The recently launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 got a great response from bikers and auto enthusiasts, with the sales figures of the bike bearing testimony to it. The bike registered over 8000 bookings within a couple of weeks of its launch.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 recorded 7,031 units sales in the month of November, thus becoming the second best selling Royal Enfield motorcycle after Classic 350. Meanwhile, 6,513 units of the Bullet 350 has been sold, thus securing the third in the rank and Electra 350 has sold 3,490 units, taking the 4th rank.

Amidst heightened anticipation, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched on November 6, 2020.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is based on an all-new J-platform. 349cc air-cooled, SOHC two-valved fuel-injected engine powers the motorcycle. This engine churns out 20.4 PS at 6100 RPM and 27 Nm torque at 4000 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Meteor 350 has 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin 6-stage preload-adjustable emulsion shock absorbers at the rear. The breaking is taken care of by 300mm front disc and a 270mm rear UNIT. Dual-channel ABS is standard across all variants.

The bike has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. It comes with tubeless 100-section front and 140-section rear tubeless tyres. The kerb weight is 191 kg. This makes it 6 kg lighter than its predecessor, Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster. It also has smartphone compatibility. We get a halogen lamp at front and LED at the rear.

The base Fireball variant is priced at Rs 1,75,825. The mid-spec Stellar is priced at Rs 1,81,342. Top of the line Supernova variant is priced at Rs 1,90,536 ex-showroom Chennai.

The motorcycle competes with Honda H’Ness CB350, Jawa Perak, Benelli Imperiale 400 and Bajaj Dominar 400.

