75% of new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours from 10 States/UTs

Mumbai: A total of 86,508 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in the last 24 hours in India. Of these at least 75% confirmed cases are found to be concentrated from 10 States/UTs.

For the sixth consecutive day, the number of new confirmed cases has been lower than the new recoveries. India posted 81.55 per cent of recoveries while the fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections. In the past one day, it has alone registered more than 21,000 COVID-19 cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than more than 7,000 and 6,000 cases respectively.

While, it is just these 10 States/UTs that account for as many as 83% of the total fatalities in the country. On Thursday, 1,129 deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has accounted for 479 deaths followed by Uttar Pradesh and Punjab with 87 and 64 deaths, respectively.

India's total COVID-19 tally stands at 57,32,518 with 9,66,382 active cases 46,74,987 discharged and death toll at 91,149.

Meanwhile, India has substantially ramped up its testing infrastructure across the country. As on date, there are 1810 labs including 1082 government and 728 private labs. As per ICMR, 11,56,569 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. The total number of tests crossed 6.74 crore on Thursday.