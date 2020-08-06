हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat

8 die as massive fire breaks out at Shrey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

At least 8 patients died after a massive fire broke out at Shrey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday (August 5) night. The fire erupted at the fourth floor of the hospital located in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area. 

8 die as massive fire breaks out at Shrey hospital in Gujarat&#039;s Ahmedabad

At least 8 patients died after a massive fire broke out at Shrey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday (August 5) night. The fire erupted at the fourth floor of the hospital located in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area. 

It is learnt that 35 other patients were shifted to other hospitals following the fire incident at the hospital. Firefighters have managed to control the fire which broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incident and said that he was saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. 

The prime minister added that he spoke to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel over the incident.

PM Modi has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased. He announced that Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured due to the fire.

Tags:
GujaratAhmedabadHospital Fire
Next
Story

Manoj Sinha to take charge as new Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor as President Ram Nath Kovind accepts former LG Murmu's resignation
  • 19,08,254Confirmed
  • 39,795Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M20S

7 corona patients killed in a hospital fire in Ahmedabad