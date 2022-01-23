875 parliament staffers tested positive for Covid since the onset of third wave

New Delhi: At least 875 staff members in the Indian parliament have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the third wave of the pandemic till January 20, PTI reported quoting sources.

According to the report, ever since the third wave, triggered by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has hit the nation, as many as 2,847 tests have been conducted in Parliament for the smooth conduct of the Budget Session of the parliament.

Out of these, 875 samples turned out to be Coivd positive till January 20

The data, they said, is of tests conducted since the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic till January 20.

Meanwhile, the Budget session is scheduled to start on January 31 and its first part will conclude on February 11.

Rajya Sabha

Out of the total tests, 915 were conducted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, some 271 samples were found to be positive for the infection.

Venkiah Nadu tests positive for Covid

Meanwhile, India’s Vice President, who also presides as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha when the house in session, Venkiah Naidu tested positive for Covid -19 on Sunday ahead of the Budget session.

This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.

"Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted. It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the session will be held following Covid-related protocols.

In the wake of a spike in Covid cases, a call has to be taken whether Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit simultaneously or in different shifts, they said.

