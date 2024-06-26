A heart touching clip surfaced on the internet featuring a 95-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu dancing gracefully on a song. The woman presented her outstanding performance with her exceptional dancing moves. The video went viral on social sites making Netizens admire and praise her steps.

The recording of the event was posted by Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) on his X account mentioning that the lady is believed to have been a student in Kalakshetra Foundation in 1940’s and also parted in dancing for movies.

In the famous video, the aged woman is seen in a blue-yellow saree with a pink blouse properly combed upright in a hall of an old age home showing her graceful skills in a Tamil song.

At Vishranthi Home for the Aged, this lady, aged 95, danced for this old Tamil number during a programme. She is believed to have been a student of Kalakshetra Foundation in the 1940s and is said to have danced in movies like Chandralekha (1948). #respect #seniorcitizens pic.twitter.com/SJNwQIiiuL — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) June 23, 2024

The video was aired on June 23. Ananth in the caption gave some information about the woman. He wrote, “At Vishranthi Home for the Aged, this lady, aged 95, danced for his old Tamil number during a program. She is believed to have been a student of Kalakshetra Foundation in the 1940s and is said to have danced in movies like Chandralekha.”

The dance of the lady on an old Tamil song Oh Rasikkum Seemane has impressed thousands of people. The video of the event has received more than one lakh views and five thousand likes. The clip left viewers amazed with the talent a woman holds at her age. Also, many of the users were admiring and praising her dancing skills.

Netizens filled the comment section with much applause and appreciation. Some of the comments are:

“Wah…@95yrs!! Being fit and healthy and able to dance too.”

“Such grace & style. Very inspiring.”

“Such talent deserves recognition and respect, they could effectively contribute as good teachers for future generations.”

“What a fantastic performance. Respect to the Great Mother. Lots to learn from her.”

“She is still very supple and expressive after all those years, it's amazing just how the body and head remember things long since past! Delightful, for us AND for her, I am sure…!”