Jammu and Kashmir

99 militants killed in Kashmir this year, says Jammu and Kashmir police

Jammu and Kashmir police said on Sunday that so far this year, 99 militants have been killed in the Valley, reports IANS. 

Representational image

Jammu and Kashmir police said on Sunday that so far this year, 99 militants have been killed in the Valley in different encounters. Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) told reporters that 3 militants belonging to LeT outfit were killed on Sunday in Drabgam area of Pulwama district. "The encounter started yesterday evening in which 3 local LeT militants were killed while two AK-47 rifles and a pistol were recovered from the encounter site.

"One among the slain militants was involved in the killing of a police constable, Riyaz Naikoo on May 13 and also in the attack on labourers at brick kiln in Budgam in which one non-local labourer was killed and two others sustained injuries on June 2", the IGP said adding that so far this year, 99 militants have been killed in different encounters across the Valley.

 

