A 12 yr boy leaves his home in UP. Reason: To see his hero Mulayam Singh Yadav for 1 last time

"I reached Gorakhpur and then Lucknow. Someone gave me wrong directions and instead of reaching Etawah, I landed up in Kanpur," he said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 12:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

While politicians are always surrounded by supporters, some are their true followers. And when these leaders are gone forever, there emerge stories of surprise and shock. Some even leave us amused.  A 12-year-old boy from Nautanwa in Maharajganj district, left home to `see` Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav when he learnt of the latter`s demise. The boy, who gave his name as Sarnath Yadav, said he was distressed on learning about the leader`s demise and left home to go to Etawah. "I reached Gorakhpur and then Lucknow. Someone gave me wrong directions and instead of reaching Etawah, I landed up in Kanpur," he said.

In Kanpur, the GRP personnel saw him wandering around and brought him to their station. "We have contacted his parents and they are coming here to take him back," said a GRP official.

The boy said that he was an ardent supporter of Mulayam Singh and would continue to work for the late leader.

