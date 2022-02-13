'A girl wearing Hijab will be Prime Minister one day': Asaduddin Owaisi

Speaking on the issue of ongoing hijab controversy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today said that "a girl wearing hijab" will become country's Prime Minister one day. "If a girl tells her parents that she wants to wear hijab, the parents will always back her. They'll say that they are there to protect their right," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

"They will go to college wearing hijab, they will become doctor, collector SDM," Owaisi said, adding, "And remember my words, I might not be here, but a Hijab wearing woman would become the Prime Minister of this country one day".

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief said this in a video he posted his official Twitter handle.

Owaisi and his party have been at the forefront of hijab row.

On Friday, AIMIM had put up banners in Maharashtra in support of hijab for Muslim students.

Owaisi had also lauded Karnataka girl Muskan Khan's hijab incident as an "act of fearlessness has become a source of courage for all".

"Spoke to Muskan and her family on call. Prayed for her to remain steadfast in her commitment to education while also exercising her freedom of religion and choice," Owaisi posted on his Twitter handle.