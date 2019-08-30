A new 'Baahubali': This Andhra Pradesh town now has largest screen in South East Asia

Even in this age of digital platforms, the feel of watching a movie on a large screen has its own unmatched experience. But how big can a movie theatre screen get? Well, in a small town called Sullurpet in Andhra Pradesh, which is 80 kilometres from Chennai, a brand new theatre started on Friday, the screen of which is 100 feet in width and 54 feet in height. This size is approximately five and a half floors of a building's size.

'Baahubali' fame Prabhas' latest film 'Saaho' has released across hundreds of theatres in India and worldwide on Friday, but an 'Epiq' screen of newly-built V EPIQ Theatre in Sullurpet town, where 'Saaho' made its debut is in focus. This 656-seater cinema theatre has the biggest screen in India as of now and is touted to be also the biggest in South East Asia.

Made by Chennai-based QUBE Cinemas for V-Celluloid chain of cinema theatres, this state-of-the-art EPIQ screen includes 4K RGB laser projection, Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio system, and above all 1.89 screen aspect ratio that is optimised for both scope and flat movies with sharp images, higher brightness, increased contrast and a wider colour gamut.

"The overall experience of watching a movie in this particular theatre will be unimaginable. Be it any of the seats, the eye can see the entire peripheral screen. Normally, in conventional theatres, the screen aspect ratio is 2.35 but this screen has a 1.89 screen aspect ratio which means there's a high brightness of image. This biggest screen is complemented by Dolby Atmos' immersive audio,'' Jayendra Panchapakesan, co-founder of QUBE Cinemas, told Zee News.

Interestingly, this multiplex which also has two smaller theatres is located in Sullurpet - a small town - and which has only three lakh population. Sullurpet is surrounded by a couple of other towns nearby and is quite near to SHAR, Sriharikota, from where ISRO launches its rockets, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) called Sri City and few Engineering and other educational institutions nearby.

"Our motto is to give tier 2 and 3 locations an unmatched cinema viewing experience and yes there is craze among the cine-goers especially in these tier 2 & 3 areas to watch a movie on a big screen,'' Naveen Kumar Eada, Senior Vice-President of V-Celluloid told Zee News, while adding, 'large formats is the future'.

While the owners of V-Celluloid have not disclosed the cost of this venture, the tickets for this EPIQ screen are priced reasonably at Rs 200 & Rs 100, respectively, for two classes.