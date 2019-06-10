A series of unfortunate events: 8 dead after ambulance carrying them from accident site crashes

Palakkad: Eight people travelling in an ambulance were killed when the vehicle collided with a fish laden mini truck at Thannisserry in the district on Sunday, police said.

The ambulance driver was among the deceased, they said. A total of 12 people were there in the ambulance.

Some of the deceased, hailing from Pattambi, had met with a minor accident earlier in the day when they were on their way to Nelliyampathy for a pleasure trip.

They were admitted to a private hospital in Nenmara from where they were being taken in the ambulance to the government district hospital here for a detailed check-up when the mishap occurred, police said.

Some of their relatives, who came to know of the accident, had also accompanied them.

Local people, police and fire force personnel faced a tough time in breaking open the crushed vehicle to extricate the bodies.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, police added.