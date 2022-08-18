New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday (August 17, 2022) said that everyone knows who is the "real chief minister". He also commented on the cabinet expansion and said that the ministerial team has neither heard Mumbai's voice nor the voice of women or Independent MLAs.

"Everyone now knows who the real chief minister is," Aaditya said in an apparent reference to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been given home, finance and a host of other key portfolios after Eknath Shinde expanded his Cabinet last week.

"Independents have not got any place. Women have not got any place in the Cabinet nor has Mumbai," the junior Thackeray said.

'Trapped MLAs' in Eknath Shinde faction contacting us after Cabinet expansion

The former minister also said that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from the Eknath Shinde's faction are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray group after the recent expansion of the Cabinet in Maharashtra.

"Some MLAs are trapped in the Eknath Shinde faction are now contacting us after the Cabinet expansion," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Aaditya Thackeray also gave a challenge to turncoats to tender their resignations and fight elections again.

"All who want to stay there, tender your resignation and face us in elections," he said.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs stabbed Uddhav Thackeray in back

Aaditya Thackeray said that those who have got a place in the Cabinet have been "downgraded", a reference to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who have got portfolios considered lightweight.

Attacking the 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, he said, "They stabbed a kind person (Uddhav Thackeray) in the back. Doors are open for those who want to come back, but those who want to stay there must quit as MLA."

Aaditya Thackeray has been consistently assailing the Shiv Sena rebels and has been branding them as 'gaddars' (traitors).

The rebellion led by Eknath Shinde toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)