'Aaj pehli baar laga…': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's emotional tweet after Mulayam Singh Yadav's cremation

New Delhi: A day after the cremation of his father and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav penned down an emotional tweet. “Aaj pehli baar laga…bin suraj ke uga savera (For the time he felt as if the morning arrived without the sun),” the Samajwadi Party leader said in a tweet in Hindi. The SP chief also shared two pictures from the site where the socialist icon was cremated on Tuesday amid a sea of humanity.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday in his native village of Saifai. Mulayam Singh Yadav, a three-time CM and former defence minister, died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after a short bout of illness. He was 82. He is survived by two sons, Akhilesh and Prateek.

His last rites were attended by senior leaders and top officials. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and others were present at the last rites ceremony of former CM of UP.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also handled the responsibility of the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

Being elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP, Mulayam Singh Yadav began his career in 1967. In 1967, the former UP CM was elected MLA at the age of 28. He founded the Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992, and soon turned it into a regional party based in Uttar Pradesh. His son Akhilesh Yadav took over the party`s reins later and is now its president.

(With agency inputs)