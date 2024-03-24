New Delhi: The Opposition INDIA alliance is set to organise a "maha rally" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to oppose the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday at a press conference.

The announcement comes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his official residence on Thursday in relation with an Excise policy case. A court on Friday granted custody of the AAP national convenor to the central agency until March 28.

While addressing the media, INDIA bloc allies Congress and AAP jointly declared the rally against what is happening in the country. "We will hold a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event," Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor, said.

Rai also said that democracy and the country are in danger and INDIA bloc parties will unite for this 'maha rally' to protect our democracy and safeguard the interests of our nation.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress Delhi unit chief, asserted that opposition parties are facing unfair treatment, citing the freezing of his party's accounts and the arrest of CM Kejriwal. "The March 31 'maha rally' will not only be a political one but a call to save the country's democracy and raise voices against the BJP-led Centre," Lovely said.