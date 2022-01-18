AAP to announce CM face for Punjab Assembly polls today, will Bhagwant Mann be the choice of people?

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (January 18, 2022) will announce AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls.

"The name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly elections will be announced tomorrow at 12 noon," Kejriwal had told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Delhi on Monday.

AAP National Convenor & Hon'ble CM of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal will announce the CM Face of @AAPPunjab in a Press Conference tomorrow at 12 Noon from Punjab Watch LIVE https://t.co/HfPmNyWPEH

https://t.co/0671kSvMx1

https://t.co/otRdgsHcEo#KejriwalZarooriHai pic.twitter.com/HnGreOSpnA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 17, 2022

The AAP, notably, has received around 22 lakh responses under its campaign to elect its CM face for the Assembly polls.

Kejriwal had on January 13 asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred chief ministerial candidates and had launched a mobile number for the purpose. He had then said though he had wanted party's state unit chief Bhagwant Mann's name to be declared as the chief ministerial candidate.

Kejriwal had also ruled himself out of the race.

Earlier on Monday, AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said that it will be only his party that will go to the state Assembly polls with the chief ministerial face.

He said none of the other political parties, including the ruling Congress, announced the name of their chief ministerial candidate.

So far, the party has announced 112 candidates.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

Live TV