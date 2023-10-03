NIZAMABAD: In a scathing attack on the BRS in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) wanted to join NDA to seek BJP’s support after Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections but he refused the offer due to “deeds” of the ruling dispensation. Addressing a rally here, PM Modi told the gathering that he is going to tell a secret he has not spoken so far.

“When BJP won 48 seats in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, KCR needed support. Before this election, he used to welcome me at the airport, but later suddenly he stopped doing so,” the Prime Minister said. “KCR came to meet me in Delhi…he started telling me that the country is progressing under your leadership, and said that he wanted to join NDA. He also asked me to extend support to him. I told him (KCR) that due to his deeds Modi cannot associate with him,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the BJP cannot deceive the people of Telangana. NDA is led by the BJP. “I refused (him) entry to NDA,” PM Modi said. He said that the 48 seats won by the BJP in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in December 2020 are “start of the process to change the fate of Telangana”.

The Prime Minister said that K Chandrashekar Rao again approached him and told him that he is going to hand over all “karobar” to his son KT Rama Rao (KTR) and "sought my blessings". The Prime Minister said he told KCR that it is a democracy and his successor will be decided by the people of Telangana.

“Are you a king who will decide?” the Prime Minister asked. Referring to KCR not coming to his functions, PM Modi said that the “corrupt” cannot sit in his company and “are running (away)”. PM Modi said if BJP comes to power, it will “expose corruption” of the BRS government.