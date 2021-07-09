AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj alleges, BJP admitted MCD demolishes houses of people unable to pay bribe

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj stated on Wednesday that BJP’s MLA Anil Bajpai has admitted that the leaked audio clip belongs to him. This proves that the MCD demolishes houses of people who are unable to pay the bribe. He said that if 24 houses are constructed in the MCD area, action is taken against only one house because that house’s owner had failed to pay the bribe. Poor man's house is demolished for not giving money to the MCD, as soon as he borrows money and pays the MCD, the house is reconstructed. He further said that BJP’s Delhi State President Adesh Gupta, who himself is a councilor, must explain what action is he taking to address this corruption.

AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Yesterday we shared an audio clip of BJP’s MLA from Gandhi Nagar, Anil Bajpai wherein he is confessing that there is rampant corruption in the MCD, that only the individuals who are ready to bribe the MCD can construct buildings otherwise their buildings are demolished by the MCD. Today, it is a good thing that Shri Anil Bajpai has accepted that this audio clip belongs to him. He has further said that he was just trying to recommend and help a poor person.”

He said, “Now if you look closely, you’ll realize how this proves such a big thing. Bajpai was trying to help a poor person who failed to give the lakhs of bribe money to the MCD because of which the MCD was demolishing this person’s house. Moreover, Bajpai was complaining about the Mayor- how the Mayor is allowing the construction of those houses that have successfully paid the bribe money and how the MCD is complying with it; whereas the houses of poor people who fail to give the bribe money are being demolished.”

He said, “Now, what does this means? This means that, if 2 dozen houses are being constructed in one place, the MCD will investigate and demolish only one house. I can say this with conviction that this happens because this house that is investigated and demolished belongs to the person who had failed to give the bribe money to the MCD. Then when a poor person’s house is demolished, such a person loans money to feed the MCD with the bribe. Once the bribe is received, the demolished house is also reconstructed.”

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Now we would like to question Shri Adesh Gupta, who is a councilor himself as well as the President of the BJP’s Delhi unit that what investigation is he conducting on this matter when everything has been confessed openly by their own MLA in front of the public?”