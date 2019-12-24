हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ministry of Civil Aviation

About 35 lakh passengers flown under RCS-Udan scheme: Government

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, approximately 34,74,000 passengers were flown under RCS-UDAN scheme till date. As per the statement issued by the ministry, Rs 304.49 crore has been spent for up-gradation of existing and new airports from April to November, 2019.

About 35 lakh passengers flown under RCS-Udan scheme: Government
Representational image

New Delhi: About 35 lakh passengers have flown under the regional air connectivity RCS-Udan scheme till date, the Centre said on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, approximately 34,74,000 passengers were flown under RCS-UDAN scheme till date.

Live TV

"It has a direct bearing on major airports since the smaller airports have been connected to various big cities," the ministry said in a statement.

"The travelling time has reduced drastically and public at large is benefitted for the purpose of tourism, medical emergencies and religious shrines, etc."

As per the statement, Rs 304.49 crore has been spent for up-gradation of existing and new airports from April to November, 2019.

In 2019, the government awarded 335 routes covering 33 airports.

 

Tags:
Ministry of Civil AviationRCS-UDAN schemeAirways
Next
Story

Assam unhappy with NRC, needs fresh list, says BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma

Must Watch

PT49M5S

Deshhit; December 23, 2019