About 35 lakh passengers flown under RCS-Udan scheme: Government

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, approximately 34,74,000 passengers were flown under RCS-UDAN scheme till date.

"It has a direct bearing on major airports since the smaller airports have been connected to various big cities," the ministry said in a statement.

"The travelling time has reduced drastically and public at large is benefitted for the purpose of tourism, medical emergencies and religious shrines, etc."

As per the statement, Rs 304.49 crore has been spent for up-gradation of existing and new airports from April to November, 2019.

In 2019, the government awarded 335 routes covering 33 airports.