New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N.V Ramana a day before retiring from his office on Thursday said that he has discharged his duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way. Justice Ramana is going to retire on August 26 upon attaining the age of superannuation.

Talking about the appointment of Delhi High Court judges the outgoing CJI said that almost every name for the appointment as Delhi High Court judges has been cleared except one or two names and he hopes that the government will clear those names too.

"I hope that I stood up to the expectation which you expected from me. I discharged my duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way. I have taken up two issues, all of you know, the infrastructure and the appointment of judges," he said at a Delhi High Court Bar Association-organised farewell event on the eve of his superannuation.

"Administration of Justice is a challenge and my experience as a Delhi High Court Chief Justice has helped me a lot to work as the Chief Justice of India", he said while addressing the farewell event.

Expressing happiness over the support he got from every member of the bar, the CJI said: "Every member of the Bar, especially in Delhi, stood in solidarity and passed a resolution supporting me. I am extremely proud and happy to have such support."

He also said that he learned a lot from the Registry, including the listing of matters, preparation of roster and allotment of cases at the Delhi High Court.

"Delhi High Court has peculiar features and speciality. It is located in the capital. The amount of litigation, variety of subjects, we cannot compare with any High Court in the country," he said hailing the discipline of the court members.

The event was attended by Supreme Court Judges Justices Kaul, Indira Banerjee, Sanjiv Khanna, S Ravindra Bhat, and Hima Kohli along with all former judges of the Delhi High Court as well as the judges of the high court along with members of the Bar.

(With agency inputs)