AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has invited applications from eligible individuals for the post of teachers amd other posts. AEES is looking to fill 205 vacant posts through thai recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply up to June 12 on aees.gov.in. Candidates must note that AEES runs 30 Schools and Junior Colleges located at 15 centres in different parts of the country. The medium of instruction in these schools is English.

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

PGT vacancies:

English: 2

Hindi: 1

Maths: 4

Physics: 1

Chemistry: 1

Computer Science: 4

Biology: 2

TGT vacancies:

English: 11

Social Science: 14

Hindi/Sanskrit: 10

Maths/Physics: 21

Chemistry/Biology: 7

Computer Science: 10

PET (Male): 9

PET (Female): 7

ART: 7

Marathi: 5

Librarian: 8

PRT: 70

PRT (Music): 5

Prep: 6

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for PGT posts is 40 years as on last date for online submission of application.

The upper age limit for TGT and Librarian posts, the age limit is 35 years.

The upper age limit for PRT, PRT Music and Preparatory posts, it is 30 years.

Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750. The application fee has been exempted for women, SC, ST, PwBD and ex-servicemen candidates.