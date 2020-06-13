हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

After 18-days on ventilator, 4-month-old recovers from COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

A 4-month-old baby who successfully fought the coronavirus battle was discharged from a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Friday, as per a report by ANI. 

After 18-days on ventilator, 4-month-old recovers from COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam
(Image courtesy: Twitter/ANI)

Visakhapatnam: A 4-month-old baby who successfully fought the coronavirus battle was discharged from a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Friday, as per a report by ANI. 

The baby was discharged from the Visakhapatnam VIMS hospital on Friday evening where she had been put on ventilator support for nearly 18 days. She was tested again and her samples were negative for COVID-19.

The mother, a tribal woman of East Godavari named Laxmi had tested positive for COVID-19 and late her baby was found to be infected too. The baby was shifted to Visakhapatnam VIMS hospital on May 25. 

District Collector Vinay Chand said, "She was treated for 18 days on a ventilator. Doctors again conducted baby`s COVID-19 test recently, following which the reports came negative. After a health check-up, VIMS doctors discharged the baby on Friday evening." 

Meanwhile, 14 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam district on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 252 including one fatality due to the virus. 

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

5-year-old, working as domestic help in Hyderabad, abused by employer; burn injuries, stitches found on body
  • 3,08,993Confirmed
  • 8,884Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M7S

Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane boosts cadets' enthusiasm in IMA's passing out parade amid Corona crisis