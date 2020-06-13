After 18-days on ventilator, 4-month-old recovers from COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A 4-month-old baby who successfully fought the coronavirus battle was discharged from a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Friday, as per a report by ANI.

The baby was discharged from the Visakhapatnam VIMS hospital on Friday evening where she had been put on ventilator support for nearly 18 days. She was tested again and her samples were negative for COVID-19.

The mother, a tribal woman of East Godavari named Laxmi had tested positive for COVID-19 and late her baby was found to be infected too. The baby was shifted to Visakhapatnam VIMS hospital on May 25.

District Collector Vinay Chand said, "She was treated for 18 days on a ventilator. Doctors again conducted baby`s COVID-19 test recently, following which the reports came negative. After a health check-up, VIMS doctors discharged the baby on Friday evening."

Meanwhile, 14 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam district on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 252 including one fatality due to the virus.