After Bihar, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi to shift focus to West Bengal, may sound poll bugle soon

KOLKATA: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) attention has shifted from Bihar to West Bengal, where assembly polls are expected to take place in mid-2021.

Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi conducted a meeting on Saturday with AIMIM West Bengal party functionaries for taking their detailed views with regards to upcoming polls and the political situation in the state. The meeting discussed in detail the strength of the party in a state with 27 per cent Muslim population. According to sources, Owaisi is all set to sound the poll bugle in West Bengal where assembly election for 294 seats is due in 2021.

"Held a very fruitful meeting today with AIMIM West Bengal party functionaries. I have taken their detailed views with regards to upcoming polls and the political situation in the state. Thankful to all of them for participating in the meeting," Owaisi stated.

In the recent concluded Bihar assembly election, the AIMIM won five seats out of the total 20 seats it contested. Assembly election to 243-seat assembly in Bihar were held last month and the result was declared on November 10.

In the Maharashtra assembly elections held in 2019, AIMIM had fielded candidates for 44 seats, two of which were won by the party. Earlier, AIMIM could not gain a single seat after its candidates fought 38 seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. AIMIM did not win a single set in the 2019 Jharkhand assembly elections also, where it fielded candidates in 16 out of 81 seats.

