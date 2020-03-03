After Bihar, Andhra Pradesh government to pass resolution against National Population Register

Amid the ongoing protests in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population of Register (NPR), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday (March 3) said that his government will introduce a resolution against the NPR in the upcoming assembly session.

Reddy tweeted that some of the questions proposed in the NPR are making the Muslims in Andhra Pradesh insecure and this is the reason why his government has urged the Centre to revert to the questions which were there in 2010.

"Some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of my state. After elaborate consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010," tweeted CM Reddy.

"To this effect, we will also introduce a resolution in the upcoming assembly session," he added.

CM Reddy's statement came in the backdrop of his governments recent order, asking to conduct the NPR exercise and Housing Listing and Housing Census as part of Census of India 2021 to be taken up for 45 days between April and September 2020.

“In view of a number of apprehensions and doubts being expressed in various quarters with respect to the conduct of NPR exercise, following clarifications are issued to all the District Collectors/ Principal Census Officers in the shape of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for easy dissemination to all concerned,” General Administration Department Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar had said in the order issued on January 22.

“Enumerators are just required to record whatever answers are given by the people and not to press for any further answers to any query if they do not intend to give and also not to ask for any document,” added the order.

On February 25, Bihar Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution to implement the National Population NPR in its 2010 form, with an amendment.