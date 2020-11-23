After Delhi, Unnao to implement odd-even rules; read here

Unnao: The Unnao administration is going to implement the odd-even road rationing scheme to check the traffic jams across the city. The scheme that was first brought in by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital aims at controlling the traffic jams. Although, in Delhi, it was also implemented to improve air quality.

Unnao's District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar held a meeting with district-level road safety committee and prepared a strategy after reviewing the traffic congestion. He announced that the auto-rickshaws and battery-run rickshaws will now be coded and will be allowed to run on a 15-15 day basis. Kumar directed officials to determine separate routes for the operation of auto-rickshaws and battery-run rickshaws for the smooth traffic flow.

The DM said that a strip would be laid on both sides of the city's main road, so that the bikes and cars that stop randomly on the road, will stop behind the strip.

He also directed the officials to make the required arrangements at 14 each block spots (accident zones) of NHAI and PWD in the district, to reduce the number of accidents.

The meeting was attended by the City Magistrate, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, CO City and other officials.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed a 4-hour jam on Monday which is reportedly caused due to the encroachment of shopkeepers on both sides of the city's main road -- 'Gandhi Nagar Tiraaha' to the 'Bada' intersection.

Live TV