After Drug Bust In Delhi, Cocaine Worth Rs 5,000 Crore Seized In Gujarat

Drug Bust In Gujarat: The Delhi Police and Gujarat Police carried out a joint operation on Sunday and seized 518 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore in Gujarat's Ankleshwar.

Following the latest drug bust, 1,289 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic Thailand marijuana worth Rs 13,000 crore have been seized by the law enforcement agencies within a fortnight in Delhi and Gujarat, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

On Sunday, Delhi Police's Special Cell and Gujarat Police claimed to have recovered 518 kilograms of cocaine during a search conducted at a pharmaceutical company in Ankleshwar. The value of the seized cocaine in the international market is said to be around Rs 5,000 crore, PTI sources said.

Earlier this month, the Special Cell raided a warehouse in Mahipalpur in the national capital and seized a consignment of 562 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana.

During the course of the investigation, on October 10, about 208 kilograms of additional cocaine were recovered from a shop in Ramesh Nagar in Delhi. Police found that the drugs belonged to a company that had received them from the Ankleshwar-based pharmaceutical firm, the sources of the news agency said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, law enforcement agencies are taking forward this policy of zero tolerance against drugs and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Operation of Drugs Free India), they stated.

