After 'PM fabricated strongman image' remarks, Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre with 'atmanirbhar' jibe

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (June 21) took a jibe at the prime minister by highlighting the achievements of the government during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In his tweet, the Congress MP from Wayanad took a potshot at PM Modi for hosting Namaste Trump event, 'toppling' government in Madhya Pradesh, asking people to light candle for corona warriors and some other important political developments since February. Rahul mocked the Centre saying the achievements of government has made India 'atmanirbhar' in the fight against coronavirus.

"The achievements of Centre during coronavirus time, February - Namaste Trump, March: Toppled government in Madhya Pradesh, April: Asked people to light candle, May: Celebrated six years of BJP government, June: Held virtual rally in Bihar, July: Tried to dislodge government in Rajasthan. This is why India is 'self-reliant' in the fight against coronavirus," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

कोरोना काल में सरकार की उपलब्धियां: ● फरवरी- नमस्ते ट्रंप

● मार्च- MP में सरकार गिराई

● अप्रैल- मोमबत्ती जलवाई

● मई- सरकार की 6वीं सालगिरह

● जून- बिहार में वर्चुअल रैली

● जुलाई- राजस्थान सरकार गिराने की कोशिश इसी लिए देश कोरोना की लड़ाई में 'आत्मनिर्भर' है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2020

On Monday (July 20), Rahul Gandhi had launched a direct attack on PM Modi, claiming that his "strongman image" is "now India's biggest weakness".

"PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness," Gandhi wrote in a tweet as he shared a video message.

PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India’s biggest weakness. pic.twitter.com/ifAplkFpVv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2020

In the video, shared just two days after Rahul Gandhi said India will pay a "huge price because of the government's actions", he talked about China's "strategy to restructure the planet".

"Chinese don't do anything without thinking about a strategy. In their mind, they have mapped out a world and they are now trying to shape the world... that's what is the scale of what they are doing. That's what Gwadar is, that's what Belt and Road (project) is. It's the restructuring of the planet," Rahul said.